Artsakh’s Askeran administrative region head sacked

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan has approved the government’s decision on relieving Gegham Beglaryan, the head of Askeran administrative region, from duties. Beglaryan tendered a resignation earlier.

Beglaryan’s deputy Vladimir Balasanyan will temporarily assume the duties, Sahakyan’s office said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan