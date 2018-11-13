Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 November

MFA spokeswoman comments on possibility of meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs in Milan in December


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Anna Naghdalyan, spokeswoman of the Armenian foreign ministry, commented on the possible meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers during the OSCE ministerial council in Milan in December, reports Armenpress.

During today’s press briefing, the MFA spokeswoman said there has been a proposal by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to organize a meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs by the end of the year, during the OSCE ministerial council. “When that meeting is clarified, the public will be informed accordingly”, she said.

She added that there has never been any meeting or negotiation on this matter which the public was not informed about. “When it is confirmed, we will inform you accordingly”, she noted.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




