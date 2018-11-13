Three Yerevan City Councillors from Im Kayl bloc step down

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Three City Councillors from the Im Kayl (My Step) bloc of the Yerevan City Council have stepped down, Mayor Hayk Marutyan said during the November 13 sitting.

He said that Hayk Sargsyan, Sergey Harutyunyan and Gevorg Babayan have tendered their resignation.

The vacated mandates have been granted to the other candidates in the bloc’s electoral list, as envisaged by law. Lusine Gevorgyan, Armen Sargsyan and Lilit Kirakosyan assumed the mandates.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan