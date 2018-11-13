Cargo truck traffic congestion at Lars checkpoint’s Russian side reaches 2,5 km

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian foreign ministry has presented the situation at the Lars checkpoint.

The Stepantsminda-Lars road is the only land connection between Armenia and Russia, which runs through Georgia. Stepantsminda is a small town in north-eastern Georgia. The road is used for both passenger and cargo transportations and is of major significance. Vehicles pass through the Verkhni (Upper) Lars customs checkpoint into Russia.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan said at a press briefing today that the vehicle line-up from the Russian side of the checkpoint is 2-2,5 kilometers. She said that the checkpoint is working on a heightened mode.

“The [congestion] mainly refers to cargo trucks,” she said.

She said that Georgian authorities have informed that traffic of semi-trailers and trailer trucks at the Gudaori-Kobi section is banned due to bad weather.

“Due to this, certain restrictions might exist at the Armenia-Georgia checkpoint also, where entry of cargo vehicles is to some extent being limited,” she said, adding that other types of vehicles are free to pass.

