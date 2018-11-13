Armenia’s delegation led by Chief Compulsory Enforcement Officer departs for Minsk, Belarus

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s delegation led by Chief Compulsory Enforcement Officer, Colonel of Justice Hakob Hakobyan has departed for Minsk to participate in the international scientific conference titled “Development of Compulsory Enforcement System” from November 13 to 15, his Office told Armenpress.

During the conference the achievements of various countries in the improvement of compulsory enforcement system and their future development prospects will be discussed.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan