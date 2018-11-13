Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 November

Armenia’s delegation led by Chief Compulsory Enforcement Officer departs for Minsk, Belarus


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s delegation led by Chief Compulsory Enforcement Officer, Colonel of Justice Hakob Hakobyan has departed for Minsk to participate in the international scientific conference titled “Development of Compulsory Enforcement System” from November 13 to 15, his Office told Armenpress.

During the conference the achievements of various countries in the improvement of compulsory enforcement system and their future development prospects will be discussed.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Merchant words

Hairstyles 2019

x
Most read of the week

20:26, 11.08.2018
Viewed 4028 times
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West planning to visit Armenia to adopt baby boy

14:25, 11.10.2018
Viewed 1834 times
Actor Levon Muradyan dies at 60

18:22, 11.09.2018
Viewed 1510 times
Weightlifter Simon Martirosyan conquers world champion title

17:03, 11.06.2018
Viewed 1443 times
Caretaker FM holds meeting with ambassadors of Sweden, Finland and Denmark

15:19, 11.06.2018
Viewed 1412 times
Erdogan slams U.S. sanctions on Iran



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration