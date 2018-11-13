Acting justice minister introduces ongoing anti-corruption operations at Italy conference

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Acting justice minister of Armenia Artak Zeynalyan on November 12 participated in the conference entitled “Developing anti-corruption strategies for the digital age: recent trends and best practices in the OSCE area” in Rome, the ministry told Armenpress.

In his remarks the acting minister thanked the OSCE for inviting the Armenian delegation to the conference and Italy’s warm reception.

He touched upon the recent developments which took place in Armenia and stated that the Armenian people exercised their right to power and the dream to become a better country through the velvet, peaceful revolution.

Talking about the ongoing anti-corruption operations in Armenia, Zeynalyan said the fight against corruption in Armenia has reached a new level, become more targeted and effective. In this context he noted that the progress in anti-corruption sector is mainly linked with the adoption of a respective legislation in accordance with the international standards and its effective use.

According to the acting minister, Armenia in fight against corruption focuses not only on the development of legal and strategic actions, but also on the use of institutional and enforcement measure systems. In this sense, he said over the past three months the level of revealing corruption crimes and corruption schemes has significantly increased.

The acting minister also touched upon the 2019-2033 Anti-Corruption Strategy, which currently is at the development stage, stating that the preventive part of this Strategy will relate to fighting corruption with innovative methods.

Summing up his remarks, the acting minister reaffirmed the Armenian government’s readiness and intolerance in anti-corruption fight, noting that the cooperation with the OSCE will help Armenia to record progress in anti-corruption fight, reveal the weak sides and plan the future actions in the field.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan