Mahmoud Abbas calls for international community’s ‘immediate interference’ in Gaza situation


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. President of the State of Palestine and Palestinian National Authority Mahmoud Abbas has called on the international community to immediately interference in the situation around Gaza, according to WAFA Palestinian news agency.

According to WAFA, Abbas has held phone consultations with regional and global leaders, calling for “immediate interference to stop the aggression”. “It is necessary to prevent escalation and not allow for further instability and destructions in the region”.

As reported earlier, Israel has said that Palestinian militants have launched 370 rockets from Gaza at Israel from Monday morning. The Israeli Defense Forces, IDF, said that the Iron Dome intercepted 100.

In response to the 100s of rockets indiscriminately fired from Gaza at Israel, our fighter jets have been striking Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror targets throughout Gaza. Hamas will bear the consequences of its actions”, the IDF said of Twitter.

According to Haaretz newspaper, one person was killed in the shelling. 53 people were wounded.

 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




