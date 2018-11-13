Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 November

Yerevan City Council session kicks off


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The session of the Yerevan City Council has kicked off in the City Hall on November 13, reports Armenpress.

8 issues are included in the session agenda.

One of the issues relates to the park which is being renovated by the Vardanyan family charity fund on the occasion of the 2800th anniversary of Yerevan.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




