Trump issues Major Disaster Declaration for California as wildfires rage

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a Major Disaster Declaration for the State of California amid raging fatal wildfires in the region.

“I just approved an expedited request for a Major Disaster Declaration for the State of California. Wanted to respond quickly in order to alleviate some of the incredible suffering going on. I am with you all the way. God Bless all of the victims and families affected”, Trump tweeted.

Earlier on Monday he praised the emergency personnel by tweeting : “The California Fire Fighters, FEMA and First Responders are amazing and very brave. Thank you and God Bless you all!”

An additional 13 sets of human remains were discovered Monday in Northern California, bringing the death toll from the Camp Fire to 42, making it the deadliest wildfire in the state's history, the sheriff of Butte County said, according to CNN.

The increased death toll comes as first responders battle blazes on both ends of the state, and brings the statewide death toll to 44.

Firefighters made progress Monday in containing the Camp Fire, which razed the town of Paradise, where most of the dead have been found.

Six wildfires, three of them considered major, are currently burning in the state of California, USA.

The largest one is the Camp Fire in Butte County, north of Sacramento, which has become the most destructive fire in state history, destroying more than 6,700 structures, USA Today reports.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection – better known as Cal Fire – reported that this blaze has scorched 109,000 acres and is only 25 % contained.

To the south in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, the Woolsey Fire has scorched more than 83,000 acres and is just 10 % contained.

The Hill Fire, also in Ventura County north of Malibu, has burned 4,500 acres and is 70 % contained.

The death toll yesterday was 31.

The Woolsey Fire has destroyed 177 structures, and it has combined with the nearby Hill Fire to force the displacement of 250,000 people, among them celebrities such as Lady Gaga, Cher, Martin Sheen, Kim Kardashian West, Alyssa Milano and movie director Guillermo del Toro.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan