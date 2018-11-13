Hundreds of rockets fired from Gaza at Israel – IDF

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Palestinian militants have launched 370 rockets from Gaza at Israel from Monday morning. The Israeli Defense Forces, IDF, said that the Iron Dome intercepted 100.

In response to the 100s of rockets indiscriminately fired from Gaza at Israel, our fighter jets have been striking Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror targets throughout Gaza. Hamas will bear the consequences of its actions”, the IDF said of Twitter.

According to Haaretz newspaper, one person was killed in the shelling. 53 people were wounded.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan