Four-day sitting kicks off in Parliament – LIVE


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The session of the four-day sitting has kicked off in the Parliament of Armenia on November 13, reports Armenpress.

The lawmakers will debate the 2019 state budget bill, as well as a number of other bills.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




