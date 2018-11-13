Four-day sitting kicks off in Parliament – LIVE
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The session of the four-day sitting has kicked off in the Parliament of Armenia on November 13, reports Armenpress.
The lawmakers will debate the 2019 state budget bill, as well as a number of other bills.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
