LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 12-11-18
LONDON, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 12 november:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.53% to $1971.50, copper price down by 0.75% to $6070.00, lead price up by 0.61% to $1982.00, nickel price down by 1.07% to $11570.00, tin price up by 0.63% to $19280.00, zinc price up by 0.85% to $2491.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price down by 1.47% to $50250.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
