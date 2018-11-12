Armenia acquires Artsakh made UAVs – new weapons of Armenian arms industry in the stage of production  

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh-made combat UAVs have been included in the Armed Forces of Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports acting Defense Minister of Armenia David Tonoyan told the reporters during a press conference at the ministry.

Tonoyan provided no more details, but said that they are of great danger for the adversary.

The acting minister also noted that there are numerous innovations by local representatives of arms industry.

“They are not in the stage of engineering and designing, but are already in the stage of production. I am speaking about new types of weapons equipped with new technologies”, David Tonoyan said.

