Turkish request to extradite Oksuz came after approving U.S. motion - prosecution
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian General Prosecution has received a motion from Turkish authorities requesting the extradition of Kevin (Kemal) Oksuz, the Turkish-American lobbyist wanted by the U.S.
In response to an inquiry, the General Prosecution’s public relations office told ARMENPRESS that the Turkish motion has been received after the Armenian authorities had already approved the extradition motion of the United States.
Other details were not immediately available.
Oksuz was arrested in Yerevan in late August this year.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan