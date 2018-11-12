Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 November

Citizenship of CSTO Gen.-Sec. will have no impact on decisions being either pro or anti- Armenian


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Narrow-format discussions have taken place between the CSTO member states over the issue of the appointment of a new Secretary-General of the organization, ARMENPRESS reports acting Defense Minister of Armenia David Tonoyan told the reporters during a press conference at the ministry.

“I advise everyone to wait until December 6. The discussions took place in a narrow format, the details of which are not available. A decision was made to discuss the issue of the secretary general on December 6”, David Tonoyan said.

The acting minister noted that the CSTO Secretary-General is an international post and his citizenship does not impact on making decisions being either pro or anti-Armenian.

“1.5 years still remain for us to occupy that post, but the CSTO Secretary-General is an international post and it in no way impacts on making decisions being either pro or anti-Armenian and the citizenship of the Secretary General does not matter”, he said. C

CSTO members states are Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.

Yuri Khachaturov was relieved from the post of the CSTO Secretary General on November 2 at the initiative of the Armenian side. Charges are pressed against him over March 1 case. Deputy Secretary General of the CSTO Valery Semerikov is now the acting Secretary General of the organization.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




