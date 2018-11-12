Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 12-11-18
YEREVAN, 12 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 12 November, USD exchange rate up by 0.62 drams to 488.57 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 3.35 drams to 549.84 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.07 drams to 7.22 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 6.91 drams to 627.52 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price down by 175.87 drams to 19028.54 drams. Silver price down by 2.07 drams to 225.25 drams. Platinum price down by 108.40 drams to 13477.37 drams.
- 17:26 Armenian military launches own uniform manufacturing brand
- 17:23 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 12-11-18
- 17:22 Asian Stocks - 12-11-18
- 17:10 Female peacekeepers from Armenia to be dispatched to Kosovo
- 16:54 Azerbaijan has not captured any territory in Nakhijevan section of border, says caretaker defense minister of Armenia
- 16:45 Operative communication between Armenia and Azerbaijan functions uninterruptedly – acting defense minister
- 16:22 Crans Montana Forum President expresses readiness to hold the main forum in Yerevan, Armenia
- 16:20 ‘No decision at this moment’ – caretaker defense minister on rumors about Armenia’s plans to acquire Swedish Saab JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets
- 16:06 Caretaker minister of labor and social affairs to run for parliament as #2 on Lusavor Hayastan Party list
- 15:53 Yerevan Mayor vows end to illegal constructions
- 15:50 HHK argues political system needs its presence in next parliament
- 15:47 State budget revenues to exceed expenditures for the first time in Artsakh – finance minister
- 15:05 HHK and Civil Contract Party definitely won’t form coalition, argues Yelk faction MP
- 14:57 Indian nationals subjected to forced labor in Yerevan by their own countryman
- 14:49 Russia demotes dollar’s role in its economy – The Wall Street Journal
- 14:04 UN chief calls on US to recognize importance of multilateralism principle in international politics
- 13:58 Fiscal, budgetary committee of parliament approves 2019 state budget bill
- 13:37 Armenia’s mighty weightlifting star Simon Martirosyan eyes 2020 Summer Olympics gold after winning world championship
- 13:30 Renowned photojournalist Zaven Bshtikyan dies aged 87
- 13:29 Actor, narrator Douglas Rain dead at 90
- 13:25 Ceasefire in NK conflict zone a vital prerequisite for efficiency of mediation pursued by MG Co- Chairs – Russian Envoy to OSCE
- 13:07 Armenia’s acting healthcare minister participates in World Innovation Summit for Health in Doha, Qatar
- 12:42 President of Artsakh convenes working consultation around issues on 2019 draft state budget
- 12:17 Georgian presidential candidate Salome Zurabishvili receives death threats ahead of second round
- 12:11 Stepantsminda-Lars road is open, officials deny congestion reports
- 12:04 Alexis Ohanian teases ‘secret project’ announcement regarding Armenia
- 11:53 Seven children dead as Peru’s youth football team bus crashes
- 11:27 Russia’s Minister of Internal Affairs, Armenia’s Police Chief discuss law enforcement partnership in Moscow
- 11:22 Football legend Sergei Bondarenko bestowed with Title of Honored Worker of Physical Education and Sports of Republic of Armenia
- 11:17 Gagik Ghalachyan appointed Armenia’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan
- 11:05 Arman Tatoyan participates in annual session of Eurasian Ombudsmen Alliance and international conference in Moscow
- 10:55 Armenia, China discuss possibility of direct air communication, creation of business arena
- 10:53 Parliamentary committee approves 2019 state budget bill
- 10:28 Putin to attend TurkStream sea portion completion ceremony
- 10:20 U.S. Navy F/A 18 fighter jet crashes into Philippine Sea
