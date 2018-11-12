Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 12-11-18

YEREVAN, 12 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 12 November, USD exchange rate up by 0.62 drams to 488.57 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 3.35 drams to 549.84 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.07 drams to 7.22 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 6.91 drams to 627.52 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 175.87 drams to 19028.54 drams. Silver price down by 2.07 drams to 225.25 drams. Platinum price down by 108.40 drams to 13477.37 drams.