Armenian military launches own uniform manufacturing brand

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian defense ministry has developed a special brand called Armenian Army to manufacture uniforms for the Armenian military, caretaker defense minister Davit Tonoyan told reporters today.

“The armed forces of various countries have their own military brands. What I wear while visiting military positions isn’t the official uniform of the armed forces. Since I am a civilian, I find that I shouldn’t wear the military uniform. We have developed this brand in order to promote the [military],” Tonoyan said.

He said that the uniforms will be entirely made in Armenia.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan