Female peacekeepers from Armenia to be dispatched to Kosovo

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Female soldiers of the Armenian peacekeeping troops will be dispatched to Kosovo on a mission, caretaker minister of defense Davit Tonoyan said today at a press conference.

“At this phase the women peacekeepers will be [dispatched] to Kosovo,” Tonoyan said.

He did not disclose other details.

