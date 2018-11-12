Female peacekeepers from Armenia to be dispatched to Kosovo
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Female soldiers of the Armenian peacekeeping troops will be dispatched to Kosovo on a mission, caretaker minister of defense Davit Tonoyan said today at a press conference.
“At this phase the women peacekeepers will be [dispatched] to Kosovo,” Tonoyan said.
He did not disclose other details.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
