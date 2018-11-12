Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 November

Female peacekeepers from Armenia to be dispatched to Kosovo


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Female soldiers of the Armenian peacekeeping troops will be dispatched to Kosovo on a mission, caretaker minister of defense Davit Tonoyan said today at a press conference.

“At this phase the women peacekeepers will be [dispatched] to Kosovo,” Tonoyan said.

He did not disclose other details.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




