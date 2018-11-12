Azerbaijan has not captured any territory in Nakhijevan section of border, says caretaker defense minister of Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani armed forces have not captured any territory in the Nakhijevan section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, caretaker minister of defense Davit Tonoyan told a news conference today.

He said the land in question was just a neutral territory within the territory of the Nakhijevan republic.

Tonoyan said the Armenian side has taken action for neutralizing the consequences of the advancement.

Asked if Armenia is carrying out reinforcements of positions, Tonoyan replied “yes”.

“Yes, and not in one place. Moreover, not necessarily in Armenian territory,” he said.

