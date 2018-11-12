Operative communication between Armenia and Azerbaijan functions uninterruptedly – acting defense minister

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The operative communication established between Armenia and Azerbaijan is functioning uninterruptedly, respective officials are appointed for that, acting defense minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan told reporters on November 12, reports Armenpress.

“Respective officials both in Armenia and Azerbaijan have been appointed for that operative communication: that communication is being carried out by these officials. They receive information from the armed forces. This communication operates uninterruptedly as of now”, the acting defense minister said.

Tonoyan added that the Armenian side is also raising the issue of creating a similar communication between the direct commanders.

“We are raising the issue of establishing an operative communication between the direct commanders. This is a way of reducing the incidents. We are raising this issue among the Co-Chairs”, he added.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan