Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 November

‘No decision at this moment’ – caretaker defense minister on rumors about Armenia’s plans to acquire Swedish Saab JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian defense ministry doesn’t have a decision on acquiring Swedish fighter jets at this moment, caretaker minister of defense Davit Tonoyan told reporters today at the ministry HQ.

“Let’s not focus on any proposal of the Armenian defense ministry on any types of weapons. We are studying all proposals and we are making decisions in conformity with the price, quality and timeframe of supply. There is no decision on the Gripen at this moment,” Tonoyan said, referring to media rumors that Armenia is considering to acquire the Swedish-made Saab JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets.

Tonoyan said another proposal exists from another partner, which is seriously being considered and soon a decision will be made about acquisitions.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Merchant words

Hairstyles 2019

x
Most read of the week

20:26, 11.08.2018
Viewed 3917 times
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West planning to visit Armenia to adopt baby boy

14:25, 11.10.2018
Viewed 1568 times
Actor Levon Muradyan dies at 60

18:22, 11.09.2018
Viewed 1414 times
Weightlifter Simon Martirosyan conquers world champion title

17:03, 11.06.2018
Viewed 1398 times
Caretaker FM holds meeting with ambassadors of Sweden, Finland and Denmark

15:19, 11.06.2018
Viewed 1350 times
Erdogan slams U.S. sanctions on Iran



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration