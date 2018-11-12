‘No decision at this moment’ – caretaker defense minister on rumors about Armenia’s plans to acquire Swedish Saab JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian defense ministry doesn’t have a decision on acquiring Swedish fighter jets at this moment, caretaker minister of defense Davit Tonoyan told reporters today at the ministry HQ.

“Let’s not focus on any proposal of the Armenian defense ministry on any types of weapons. We are studying all proposals and we are making decisions in conformity with the price, quality and timeframe of supply. There is no decision on the Gripen at this moment,” Tonoyan said, referring to media rumors that Armenia is considering to acquire the Swedish-made Saab JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets.

Tonoyan said another proposal exists from another partner, which is seriously being considered and soon a decision will be made about acquisitions.

