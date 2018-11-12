Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 November

Caretaker minister of labor and social affairs to run for parliament as #2 on Lusavor Hayastan Party list


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker minister of labor and social affairs Mane Tandilyan will run for parliament by the Lusavor Hayastan (Bright Armenia) Party proportional list as candidate number 2.

The party earlier said that its chairman, MP Edmon Marukyan will lead the list.

The early election of parliament will take place December 9 in Armenia.

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan resigned on October 16 to trigger the process of disbanding the parliament.

Pashinyan took office after massive protests in April forced president-turned PM Serzh Sargsyan to resign. But Sargsyan’s Republican Party (HHK) still has most seats in the 105-seat parliament. Since taking office, Nikol Pashinyan has numerously said that the incumbent parliament doesn’t represent the people and that early elections should take place as soon as possible.

In accordance to the Constitution, when a Prime Minister resigns the parliament must elect a new PM within two weeks. Lawmakers deliberately failed to elect a new PM as a formality in order to pave the way for dissolution.

The last round took place on November 1 and the parliament was dissolved by virtue of law.

Later on the same day, President Armen Sarkissian signed an order on dissolving the parliament and calling early elections on December 9.

The parliament will function until the new parliament is elected.

The government is formally a caretaker government until a new government is formed after the election.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




