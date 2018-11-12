Yerevan Mayor vows end to illegal constructions

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan chaired a consultation today at City Hall on various issues, namely illegal construction in the city.

He addressed the demolition of an illegally built structure today in the morning in Nor Nork distrcit, noting that from now on not a single building will be constructed in Yerevan without valid permits.

“The constructors in Nor Nork didn’t have any permit, they even got a notice to cease illegal actions, a demolition decision was even made. And despite this all, they continued construction by violating the demand of the state and the public on a daily basis. This kind of cases won’t happen anymore,” Marutyan said.

The meeting also discussed property taxation. The Mayor tasked officials to once again notify citizens about the deadlines and procedures in order to avoid any fines or penalties.

The Mayor also ordered heads of administrative districts and Sanitek – the city’s waste disposal company – to focus on cleaning and disinfection works of waste disposal areas of apartment buildings.

Marutyan also tasked City Hall officials in-charge to begin preparations for New Year decorations with the city’s chief designer.

The City Hall’s organizational department and heads of administrative districts were also tasked with ensuring the accessibility of voters having limited physical abilities to polling stations for the upcoming parliamentary elections, as required by law.

