Indian nationals subjected to forced labor in Yerevan by their own countryman

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The organized crime department of Yerevan police said it received reports that a restaurateur of an Indian restaurant in the Armenian capital is subjecting his employees to forced labor.

Both the restaurateur and the employees are from India, police said. The restaurant is located on Davit Anhaght Street, Yerevan.

Police said the owner of the restaurant is currently abroad.

Four employees were brought in for questioning. They said they’ve been deceived by the restaurateur with promises of high salaries. They were recruited in India and brought to Armenia.

In Armenia, their passports have been forcefully taken from them. The employees found themselves in a vulnerable and difficult situation due to language difficulties and exaggerated debts over paying for the trip.

The restaurateur forced the employees to work without paying any salary, police said.

An investigation is underway.

The identities of the victims or the perpetrator were not released.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan