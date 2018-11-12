Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 November

Russia demotes dollar’s role in its economy – The Wall Street Journal


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Russia makes efforts to reduce dependency from US dollar, and this already led to some results, stated in the article published at The Wall Street Journal.

“Russia is trying to wean itself off the greenback as its economy buckles under U.S. sanctions and the country prepares for stricter penalties expected later this month”, the article says. “The so-called de-dollarization process, backed by President Vladimir Putin and Russia’s central bank, should help soften the blow if new Western sanctions target the financial system”.

Already, the dollar’s role in the Russian economy has been shrinking. The share of foreign-currency deposits held by individuals and firms in Russian banks has fallen to 26% this September, from a 2016 peak of 37%, according to Wall Street Journal calculations based on central-bank data. And the share of dollar-priced export revenues fell to 68% in the second quarter of this year, from over 80% in 2013, central-bank data shows.




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Merchant words

Hairstyles 2019

x
Most read of the week

20:26, 11.08.2018
Viewed 3910 times
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West planning to visit Armenia to adopt baby boy

14:25, 11.10.2018
Viewed 1536 times
Actor Levon Muradyan dies at 60

18:22, 11.09.2018
Viewed 1410 times
Weightlifter Simon Martirosyan conquers world champion title

17:03, 11.06.2018
Viewed 1393 times
Caretaker FM holds meeting with ambassadors of Sweden, Finland and Denmark

15:19, 11.06.2018
Viewed 1345 times
Erdogan slams U.S. sanctions on Iran



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration