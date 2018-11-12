Armenia’s mighty weightlifting star Simon Martirosyan eyes 2020 Summer Olympics gold after winning world championship

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Simon Martirosyan, 21, is eying Tokyo 2020 as his next goal after winning the World Weightlifting Championship in Turkmenistan.

Martirosyan and other members of the Armenian team arrived back to Yerevan today and were given a hero’s welcome by fans and reporters.

“This kind of a welcome is a new motive for repeating and doubling my success in the coming years,” he told reporters in the airport.

“My goal is the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games. I hope I will return from Tokyo with a gold medal also,” he said.

Martirosyan represented Armenia at Rio 2016 where he won silver in the heavyweight division.

