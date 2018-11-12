Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 November

Renowned photojournalist Zaven Bshtikyan dies aged 87


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Photo-journalist Zaven Bshtikyan, one of the founders of Armenian photo journalist, has died at the age of 87, the Union of Journalists of Armenia told ARMENPRESS.

Born in 1930 in Beirut, Lebanon, Bshtikyan moved to Armenia at the age of 16 and immediately began working for the Soviet Armenia daily as a photo correspondent.

In a career spanning more than half a century, Bshtikyan’s photos were often featured in all newspapers and magazines of Armenia.

Bshtikyan is survived by his wife, two sons and six grandchildren.

He passed away on November 10.

