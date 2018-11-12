Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 November

Actor, narrator Douglas Rain dead at 90


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Canadian actor and narrator Douglas Rain, who voiced the HAL 9000 robot that went rogue in Stanley Kubrick’s “2001: A Space Odyssey,” has died at the age of 90, The Globe and Mail reported.

The Stratford Festival, which Rain co-founded in 1952, said that the actor had died of natural causes in Stratford, Ont. in Canada.

“Canadian theatre has lost one of its greatest talents and a guiding light in its development,” the festival’s artistic director, Antoni Cimolino, said in a press release Sunday, according to CTV.

“Douglas Rain was that rare artist: an actor deeply admired by other actors.”

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Merchant words

Hairstyles 2019

x
Most read of the week

20:26, 11.08.2018
Viewed 3910 times
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West planning to visit Armenia to adopt baby boy

14:25, 11.10.2018
Viewed 1536 times
Actor Levon Muradyan dies at 60

18:22, 11.09.2018
Viewed 1410 times
Weightlifter Simon Martirosyan conquers world champion title

17:03, 11.06.2018
Viewed 1393 times
Caretaker FM holds meeting with ambassadors of Sweden, Finland and Denmark

15:19, 11.06.2018
Viewed 1345 times
Erdogan slams U.S. sanctions on Iran



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration