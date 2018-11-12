Actor, narrator Douglas Rain dead at 90

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Canadian actor and narrator Douglas Rain, who voiced the HAL 9000 robot that went rogue in Stanley Kubrick’s “2001: A Space Odyssey,” has died at the age of 90, The Globe and Mail reported.

The Stratford Festival, which Rain co-founded in 1952, said that the actor had died of natural causes in Stratford, Ont. in Canada.

“Canadian theatre has lost one of its greatest talents and a guiding light in its development,” the festival’s artistic director, Antoni Cimolino, said in a press release Sunday, according to CTV.

“Douglas Rain was that rare artist: an actor deeply admired by other actors.”

