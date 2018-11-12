Ceasefire in NK conflict zone a vital prerequisite for efficiency of mediation pursued by MG Co- Chairs – Russian Envoy to OSCE

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Maintenance of ceasefire in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone is a vital prerequisite for efficiency of mediation pursued by Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group and a progress towards compromise on substantive aspects of the conflict settlement, Russian Envoy to the OSCE Alexander Lukashevich said, Armenpress reports citing the Twitter account of the Russian Permanent Mission to the OSCE.

“On the Line of contact and the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia relative stability is uphold, number of ceasefire violations goes down. We call on the sides to reinforce this positive trend with additional de-escalation measures”, Lukashevich said.

