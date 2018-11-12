Stepantsminda-Lars road is open, officials deny congestion reports

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. As of 11:00 Monday morning the Stepantsminda-Lars road is open for all types of vehicles, First Deputy Minister of Transportation, Communication and Information Technologies Armen Pambukhchyan said on Facebook.

“In the direction from Russia to Georgia, there is nearly 2km of congestion, mainly because of cargo trucks transporting grain. According to received information the quantity of Armenian vehicles in the line comprises 1/5th,” he said.

The foreign ministry in turn said that the Embassy of Armenia in Georgia has contacted both the Georgian and Russian checkpoints. The Georgian side says there is no congestion. The Russian side said there is congestion of cargo trucks since midday November 11.

“The information about Armenian drivers staying at the border for 3-4 days is false,” the ministry said.

The Stepantsminda-Lars road is the only land connection between Armenia and Russia, which runs through Georgia. Stepantsminda is a small town in north-eastern Georgia. The road is used for both passenger and cargo transportations and is of major significance. Vehicles pass through the Verkhni (Upper) Lars customs checkpoint into Russia.

