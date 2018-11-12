Alexis Ohanian teases ‘secret project’ announcement regarding Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenian-American entrepreneur, Reddit and Initialized Co-founder Alexis Ohanian has visited the Armenia! exhibition at the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art.

“Feeling even more inspired for Monday's announcement.

Brought the family to the The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York for the #ARMENIA! Exhibition today and Olympia Ohanian was as curious as ever.

That said, this collection was extensive and I learned a ton. Our people are tenacious, reverent, and entrepreneurial merchants of the world”, Ohanian said on Facebook.

Ohanian has been teasing a “secret project” regarding Armenia on his Facebook and Instagram for quite some time now.

“It's almost time, my friends… Secret project unveiled tomorrow”, he said on Facebook.

“A secret project I’ve been working on is almost ready to share with you all", he said, posting the Armenian flag.



Hint: It involves patience, persistence, and wisdom,” he said earlier on Facebook, posting a photo of men playing chess in Armenia from his earlier visit to the country, suggesting the project will be connected with chess.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan