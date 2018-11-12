Seven children dead as Peru’s youth football team bus crashes

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Seven children have been killed when a bus carrying Peru’s youth football team plunged off a mountain road, the country's health minister, Silvia Pessah, said.

The accident took place in the town of Chachapoyas on Sunday.

The minister said that the relatives of the victims have identified the bodies.

Another 11 minors aged 13-14, as well as one woman, have been injured in the crash.

