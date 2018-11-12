Football legend Sergei Bondarenko bestowed with Title of Honored Worker of Physical Education and Sports of Republic of Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on bestowing legendary footballer Sergei Bondarenko with an Honorary Title of Honored Worker of Physical Education and Sports of the Republic of Armenia, Sarkissian’s Office told Armenpress.

Sergei Bondarenko has been one of the leading figures of Ararat 73 football team. He currently lives in the US.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan