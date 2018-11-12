Gagik Ghalachyan appointed Armenia’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on relieving Ara Sahakyan from the position of Armenia’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

According to another decree of the President, Gagik Ghalachyan has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to Kazakhstan.

