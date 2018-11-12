Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 November

Arman Tatoyan participates in annual session of Eurasian Ombudsmen Alliance and international conference in Moscow


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan participated in the conference titled “Human Rights Issues in the Eurasian platform: Exchange of best practice of Ombudsmen” in Moscow on November 8-9, his Office told Armenpress.

The international conference has been organized by the Russian Commissioner for Human Rights and was dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the 25th anniversary of the Russian Constitution.

In his remarks the Armenian Ombudsman highlighted the high level of cooperation with the Russian Commissioner and the joint work with him in the protection of rights of the Armenian citizens living in Russia.

The event was attended by heads of national human rights institutions of Russia, Iran, Greece, Serbia, Albania and other countries, as well as international and diplomatic structures, scientific institutions, civil society organizations.

During the conference Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan presented Armenia’s new legislative regulations on the human rights defender and the experience of their application. The event participants attached importance to Tatoyan’s activity principles during the April-May events in Armenia.

Next day following the conference the annual session of the Eurasian Alliance of Ombudsmen was held during which important issues relating to the future activity of the Alliance were discussed.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Merchant words

Hairstyles 2019

x
Most read of the week

20:26, 11.08.2018
Viewed 3876 times
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West planning to visit Armenia to adopt baby boy

14:25, 11.10.2018
Viewed 1454 times
Actor Levon Muradyan dies at 60

17:03, 11.06.2018
Viewed 1383 times
Caretaker FM holds meeting with ambassadors of Sweden, Finland and Denmark

18:22, 11.09.2018
Viewed 1380 times
Weightlifter Simon Martirosyan conquers world champion title

15:19, 11.06.2018
Viewed 1332 times
Erdogan slams U.S. sanctions on Iran



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration