Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 November

Parliamentary committee approves 2019 state budget bill


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The economic affairs committee of the Armenian parliament has unanimously approved the 2019 state budget bill.

The approval was made today at a sitting of the committee.

“This bill has a number of unique circumstances which are significant for debates. First of all, the philosophy of the state budget is mostly maintained and is in conformity with the callgenes that we are facing. Also for the first time the 2019 budget is presented in a program budgeting format,” committee chair Khosrov Harutyunyan said at the sitting.

The draft budget will further be debated at a plenary session of parliament.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Merchant words

Hairstyles 2019

x
Most read of the week

20:26, 11.08.2018
Viewed 3876 times
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West planning to visit Armenia to adopt baby boy

14:25, 11.10.2018
Viewed 1454 times
Actor Levon Muradyan dies at 60

17:03, 11.06.2018
Viewed 1383 times
Caretaker FM holds meeting with ambassadors of Sweden, Finland and Denmark

18:22, 11.09.2018
Viewed 1380 times
Weightlifter Simon Martirosyan conquers world champion title

15:19, 11.06.2018
Viewed 1332 times
Erdogan slams U.S. sanctions on Iran



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration