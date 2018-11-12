Parliamentary committee approves 2019 state budget bill

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The economic affairs committee of the Armenian parliament has unanimously approved the 2019 state budget bill.

The approval was made today at a sitting of the committee.

“This bill has a number of unique circumstances which are significant for debates. First of all, the philosophy of the state budget is mostly maintained and is in conformity with the callgenes that we are facing. Also for the first time the 2019 budget is presented in a program budgeting format,” committee chair Khosrov Harutyunyan said at the sitting.

The draft budget will further be debated at a plenary session of parliament.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan