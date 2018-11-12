Putin to attend TurkStream sea portion completion ceremony

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in a ceremony marking the completion of construction of the TurkStream’s sea portion, Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov told Izvestiya newspaper.

He said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will also participate in the event.

The ceremony will take place in Istanbul on November 19.

TurkStream is a natural gas pipeline currently under construction from Russia to Turkey. It would run from Russkaya compressor station near Anapa in Krasnodar Region across the Black Sea to Kıyıköy on the Turkish Thrace coast. It is replacing the cancelled South Stream project

