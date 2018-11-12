Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 November

U.S. Navy F/A 18 fighter jet crashes into Philippine Sea


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. A U.S. Navy F/A-18 fighter jet has crashed into the Philippine Sea Monday but both pilots ejected and were immediately picked up by search and rescue aircraft from the USS Ronald Reagan, the 7th Fleet said in a statement.

“A Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5 F/A-18 experienced a mechanical issue that resulted in the crew ejecting while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 12.

The crew was immediately and safely recovered by USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) search and rescue aircraft and brought back to the ship for evaluation by medical personnel. Both aviators are in good condition.

Ronald Reagan has resumed normal operations.

CVW 5 is embarked onboard Ronald Reagan and is currently underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

The crash is under investigation”, the statement said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




