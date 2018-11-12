Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 November

WW1 Armistice centenary celebrated around the world


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Millions of people across the world have celebrated the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One on November 11, BBC reports.

Prince Charles laid a wreath on behalf of the Queen at the Cenotaph in London.

Ten thousand people - including veterans and relatives of WW1 soldiers - marched past the monument.

Remembrance services have been held across the country, including at Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff, Glasgow Cathedral and St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast.

The Queen was joined at the Westminster Abbey service by Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall and the dukes and duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex.

In France, where many of the battles of the Western Front were fought, 70 world leaders gathered for a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Commemoration events were also held in Australia, India and New Zealand.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




