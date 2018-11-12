Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 November

Multiple rockets fired at Israeli territory from Gaza Strip – IDF


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Militants continue shelling the Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip with more than 17 rockets fired as of Monday morning, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

“5:15 AM RECAP: 17 rockets were launched from Gaza at Israel. The Iron Dome intercepted 3 of them”, the IDF said on Twitter.

Hours before the statement, the IDF said that one of its soldiers was killed during an operation in Gaza.

“During IDF special forces’ operational activity in Gaza, an exchange of fire broke out, during which an IDF officer was killed and an additional IDF officer was moderately injured,” it said.

As tensions rose around the Gaza Strip, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cut his Paris visit short. Netanyahu was in Paris for the 100th anniversary of the World War I Armistice events.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Merchant words

Hairstyles 2019

x
Most read of the week

20:26, 11.08.2018
Viewed 3861 times
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West planning to visit Armenia to adopt baby boy

14:25, 11.10.2018
Viewed 1432 times
Actor Levon Muradyan dies at 60

17:03, 11.06.2018
Viewed 1381 times
Caretaker FM holds meeting with ambassadors of Sweden, Finland and Denmark

18:22, 11.09.2018
Viewed 1371 times
Weightlifter Simon Martirosyan conquers world champion title

15:19, 11.06.2018
Viewed 1331 times
Erdogan slams U.S. sanctions on Iran



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration