Multiple rockets fired at Israeli territory from Gaza Strip – IDF

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Militants continue shelling the Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip with more than 17 rockets fired as of Monday morning, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

“5:15 AM RECAP: 17 rockets were launched from Gaza at Israel. The Iron Dome intercepted 3 of them”, the IDF said on Twitter.

Hours before the statement, the IDF said that one of its soldiers was killed during an operation in Gaza.

“During IDF special forces’ operational activity in Gaza, an exchange of fire broke out, during which an IDF officer was killed and an additional IDF officer was moderately injured,” it said.

As tensions rose around the Gaza Strip, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cut his Paris visit short. Netanyahu was in Paris for the 100th anniversary of the World War I Armistice events.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan