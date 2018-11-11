LIVE: 100th anniversary of World War I Armistice commemoration at Arc de Triomphe, Paris
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. A solemn event marking the end of World War I is underway in Paris, France near the Arc de Triomphe.
World leaders are in attendance.
Armenia’s caretaker PM Nikol Pashinyan and his spouse Anna Hakobyan are seated a couple of rows behind French President Emmanuel Macron, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin and others.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
