Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 November

LIVE: 100th anniversary of World War I Armistice commemoration at Arc de Triomphe, Paris


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. A solemn event marking the end of World War I is underway in Paris, France near the Arc de Triomphe.

World leaders are in attendance.

Armenia’s caretaker PM Nikol Pashinyan and his spouse Anna Hakobyan are seated a couple of rows behind French President Emmanuel Macron, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin and others.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Merchant words

Hairstyles 2019



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration