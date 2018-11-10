President of Artsakh observes process of tactical maneuvers involving troops of Defense Army's central military region

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan together with defense minister Levon Mnatsakanyan and other officials observed tactical maneuvers involving troops of the Defense Army's central military region on November 10, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President noted that army building and consistent enhancement of the armed forces' operational capacity had always been and would remain among the most crucial tasks of the state and the corresponding work on a consistent basis will continue in this direction.

On the same day the Head of the State visited the Mets Shen village of the Martakert region, met with the residents and talked on site over the existing problems and ways of solving them.

President Sahakyan gave appropriate instructions to the heads of concerned structures for proper realization of the set tasks.

State minister Grigory Martirosyan and other officials participated in the meeting.