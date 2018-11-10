Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 November

Azerbaijani forces violated ceasefire regime more than 120 times in Artsakh line of contact within one week


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. During the period from November 4 to 10 the Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire regime in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact more than 120 times by firing nearly 1300 shots from various caliber weapons at the Armenian positions, Artsakh’s defense ministry told Armenpress.

The Defense Army forces strictly follow the ceasefire regime and continue confidently conducting the military service.

