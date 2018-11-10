Azerbaijan to close its Embassy in Sweden, Norway and Finland

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan will close its Embassy in Stockholm, the activities of which cover three countries – Sweden, Norway and Finland, Haqqin.az reports citing a source of the Azerbaijani foreign ministry.

Earlier Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway Ine Eriksen Søreide said Oslo will close its Embassy in Baku and will open a new one in Tbilisi, Georgia. The minister said Norway makes such a decision taking into account its interests in the South Caucasus.

Closing its Embassy in Sweden, Norway and Finland is perhaps official Baku’s response to Norway’s such decision.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan