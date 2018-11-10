Gyumri Mayor Samvel Balasanyan not to participate in early parliamentary elections

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of Gyumri Samvel Balasanyan will not participate in the upcoming early parliamentary elections and is going to support acting minister of emergency situations Felix Tsolakyan during the elections, reports Armenpress.

“I will not participate in the early parliamentary elections, my sons as well, I am non-partisan. I have one vote and will give it to my best friend Felix Tsolakyan”, the Gyumri Mayor told reporters in Yerevan.

The early parliamentary elections of Armenia will be held on December 9, 2018.

