Macron, Trump discuss European security at Paris meeting

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. French President Emmanuel Macron and his US counterpart Donald Trump discussed issues relating to the security in Europe during the meeting in Paris, RIA Novosti reported.

Macron said Europe must increase defense expenditures within NATO. “Europe’s greater participation in the NATO will provide broader opportunities thanks to which the common responsibilities will be shared. I think that will be fair”, Macron said.

