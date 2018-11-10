Actor Levon Muradyan dies at 60
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenian actor, humorist Levon Muradyan has died at the age of 60 from a heart attack, his friend actor Artur Barseghyan said on Facebook, reports Armenpress.
“The words cannot describe your type of a person. Rest in peace”, Barseghyan said.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
