Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 November

Actor Levon Muradyan dies at 60


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenian actor, humorist Levon Muradyan has died at the age of 60 from a heart attack, his friend actor Artur Barseghyan said on Facebook, reports Armenpress.

“The words cannot describe your type of a person. Rest in peace”, Barseghyan said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Merchant words

Hairstyles 2019



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration