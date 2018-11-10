Free Democrats party leader says Armenia needs to make systematic changes for economic development

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Leader of the Free Democrats party Khachatur Kokobelyan says today the most important issue of changes is solved in Armenia: Armenia realistically said no to corruption, reports Armenpress.

“But how corruption can be eliminated? In order to eliminate corruption, develop the economy, establish effective governance Armenia needs to make systematic changes. We bring these systematic changes. We will ensure that the Republic of Armenia becomes a self-confident country”, he said following the signing of MoU between his party and the Republic party on joint participation in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

He stated that the economy is the backbone of the state, therefore, if the economy is not developing, the life of the citizen of Armenia cannot improve. “Today any developed country in the world is trying to make itself a country for comfortable and happy living. We are going to make Armenia a country where living will be comfortable, rather than a country to have cheap business”, the party leader noted.

According to him, the knowledgeable citizen is the greatest capital of Armenia. “We have no shortage of talented people, a cadre hunger of capable citizens. There is no such problem in Armenia”, Kokobelyan said.

The Republic and Free Democrats parties on November 10 signed a memorandum of understanding about their participation in the upcoming early parliamentary elections with “We” alliance.

The early parliamentary elections in Armenia will be held on December 9, 2018.

