Republic and Free Democrats parties to participate in early parliamentary elections with “We” alliance

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Today the Republic and Free Democrats parties signed a memorandum of understanding about their participation in the upcoming early parliamentary elections with “We” alliance, reports Armenpress.

The MoU was signed by the Republic party chairman Aram Sargsyan and Free Democrats party leader Khachatur Kokobelyan.

The early parliamentary elections in Armenia will be held on December 9, 2018. The parties and party alliances can submit their applications before November 14, at 18:00. The registration will be carried out by the Central Electoral Commission before November 19, at 18:00. The election campaign launches on November 26 and will end on December 7.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan