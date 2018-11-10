President of Football Federation of Armenia awards Sergei Bondarenko with FFA gold medal

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. President of the Football Federation of Armenia (FFA) Artur Vanetsyan awarded Ararat-73 team’s legendary footballer Sergei Bondarenko with an FFA gold medal for the great investment in the Armenian football and on his 70th birthday anniversary, the FFA said, Armenpress reports.

According to the decree of the Armenian President, Sergei Bondarenko also has been bestowed with the Honorary Title of Honored Worker of Physical Education and Sports of the Republic of Armenia.

